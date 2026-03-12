/Farooq Abdullah reacts after shooter says 'wanted to kill him for 20 years'; matter raised in Parliament

A day after an attempted attack on him, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has said on Thursday (Mar 12) that Union Home Minister Amit Shah called him to inquire about his well-being. He also said that the Home Minister assured him that the matter would be investigated. The National Conference President recounted the incident while speaking to reporters in Jammu. His statement comes amid police revealing that the suspect was a man named Kamal Singh, who allegedly wanted to kill Abdullah for twenty years. He attempted to shoot Abdullah with a loaded pistol at a wedding ceremony held at Royal Park in the Greater Kailash area in Jammu on Mar 11 night. It must be noted that Farooq Abdullah has Z+ security. The accused is in custody at Gangyal Police Station in Jammu.

What Farooq Abdullah said?

"I was walking out of the venue when I heard the sound of a firecracker. Immediately, I was rushed into a car. Later, I was told that there was a man with a pistol who had fired two shots. Neither do I know this man (the accused), nor do I have any information about him," Abdullah told reporters. The former Chief Minister credited his own security team for saving him and emphasised that no religion promotes hatred. He also called for an inquiry. “I don't know what his (accused Kamal) intention was. To say it was a security lapse would be a big statement to make. Many big personalities were present at this wedding, but there was no police present. No religion teaches hatred, but only to love...”

What the accused said?

The 63-year-old attacker Kamal Singh Jamwal was overpowered by National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, as he attempted to shoot the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president at point blank range. When he was asked by a police officer as to why he wanted to kill Abdullah, the accused said, "Today I got the chance to kill him but he didn't he killed, he survived." The officer again asked him why he wanted to kill Abdullah. “I had my own mission.”

Matter raised in Parliament