/'Watershed moment for Jammu & Kashmir cricket': CM Omar Abdullah hails historic Ranji Trophy triumph

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has hailed his side after a historic maiden Ranji Trophy victory on Saturday (Feb 28). Playing against Karnataka at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground in Hubli, J&K were declared winners after gaining a first innings lead. The historic moment was witnessed by CM Abdullah, who was in attendance in Hubli. He hailed the achievement of his players and announced a prize money of ₹2 crore for the players and support staff.

Abdullah hails Ranji Trophy achievement

"Congratulating Team J&K on their historic triumph in the Ranji Trophy, the Chief Minister announced a cash reward of ₹2 crore for the players and support staff after their emphatic victory over Karnataka on their home turf. Calling it a watershed moment for Jammu & Kashmir cricket, he said the landmark win has filled the entire region with pride and inspiration. The players will also be entitled to government appointments under the recently notified rules for outstanding sportspersons," Office of the Chief Minister, J&K wrote in an X post.

J&K’s historic win

The foundation of this historic triumph was laid in the first two days when J&K's batters showed relentless discipline. Led by a masterful 121 from Shubham Pundir and contributions from Yawer Hassan (88 runs), captain Paras Dogra (70 runs), Abdul Samad (61 runs), Kanhaiya Wadhawan (70 runs) and Sahil Lotra (72 runs), J&K amassed a massive first-innings total of 584 runs.

Despite J-K's dominance, pacer Prasidh Krishna claimed figures of 5/98 in 34.1 overs, standing out as the lone bowler who impressed for Karnataka.

Karnataka, despite boasting a lineup of international stars including KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, and Karun Nair, crumbled under the pressure of the scoreboard. Only Mayank Agarwal offered significant resistance with a valiant 160, but his effort was lonely. Karnataka were bowled out for 293, conceding a massive 291-run lead to Jammu and Kashmir.

The star of the show with the ball was J-K's Auqib Nabi, whose clinical 5/54 in 23 overs decimated the Karnataka middle order and effectively sealed the fate of the match by Day 4.

Batting again, J-K were powered by an unbeaten 160 by Qamran Iqbal and 101 not out by Sahil Lotra, as Paras Dogra declared the innings on 342/4 on Day 5, with J-K leading by 633 runs, as the entire squad stormed into the field in celebration.

Shubham Pundir won the Player of the Match award for his hundred in the first innings, as Auqib Nabi was awarded the Player of the Series award for his 55 wickets in eight matches in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season.

The significance of this win cannot be overstated as J&K entered the season as underdogs but reached the final by defeating former champions like Delhi, Rajasthan and Bengal.