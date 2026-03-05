/Omar in touch with Jaishankar for safe evacuation of J&K students stranded in Iran: Farooq Abdullah

Dr Farooq Abdullah, President of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, on Thursday said that Omar Abdullah is in constant coordination with the external affairs Minister, S Jaishankar to ensure the safe evacuation of Jammu and Kashmir students stranded in Iran amid escalating tensions in the region. Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Abdullah said the Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation and has been in touch with the Union government to facilitate the safe return of students studying in Iranian universities and medical colleges.

“Omar is personally coordinating with the External Affairs Minister to evacuate our students safely. The situation there is tense due to the ongoing conflict, and we cannot leave our youth in danger,” he said.

Abdullah added that the J&K government is actively engaging with the Centre to expedite the evacuation process and provide necessary support to the stranded students.

Reports suggest that thousands of Indian students, including a significant number from Jammu and Kashmir, are currently facing disruptions in cities such as Tehran and Mashhad due to the escalating conflict involving Iran and the United States–Israel alliance. Families of the students in the Valley have expressed growing concern over the situation, with many reaching out to local leaders seeking assistance and updates.

Praising the coordination between the J&K administration and the Centre, Abdullah said efforts are underway to arrange consular support and ensure the safety of all students. “This reflects a united effort to protect our students abroad,” he said, while also urging parents not to panic and assuring them that the government is working to bring the students back safely.