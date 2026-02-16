/Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah, quits party, reverses resignation within hours

Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah reversed his decision to quit the party just hours after submitting his resignation, following intervention from the Congress leadership, party officials confirmed on Sunday (February 15). All India Congress Committee’s Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh said Borah withdrew his resignation after discussions with the party high command. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Gaurav Gogoi added that the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, personally spoke with Borah after he stepped down. The party leadership chose not to accept his resignation.

Why did Borah resign?

Earlier in the day, Borah had announced that he submitted his resignation at 8 am but would remain active in politics. Speaking to reporters outside his Guwahati residence, he said he would await the party’s response before making further comments. A Congress worker for over three decades, Borah described himself as a committed party member for 32 years. He cited ‘certain circumstances’ that had developed in recent days as the reason behind his decision to step down. However, he did not specify his next political move.

His resignation came at a sensitive time, with Assam expected to go to assembly polls between March and April, although dates are yet to be declared by the Election Commission. Borah was replaced as the state Congress president in May last year, when Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi took over the position.

