For the first time in 30 years, active terrorists less than 200 in Jammu and Kashmir: Security agencies

For the first time in the last 30 years, the number of active terrorists has come down to less than 200, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir claimed on Thursday.

They also said that out of those active terrorists, 86 are local, while the rest are foreigners.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that 128 local boys joined terror ranks this year in the Valley, of which 86 are still active. The rest of them have either been killed or arrested by the forces.

“'It’s for the first time that the number of terrorists has gone down below 200 in the Union Territory. Out of the 128 local youth who joined terror outfits, 73 were neutralised in different encounters while 16 were arrested. The rest are still active,”' said Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar.

While addressing a joint press conference, the top police official also said that 11 terrorists have been killed in the Kashmir Valley in the last 5 days, in which 6 of them were gunned down yesterday (December 29) during two anti-terrorist operations.

Calling Wednesday’s operation a “success”, Kumar said the security forces recovered one M-4 carbine, eight magazines, two AK 47 rifles and other ammunition from the encounter sites.

“The six killed terrorists belonged to proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. Among them four have been identified—two are from Pakistan and others were locals. The identification of the remaining two terrorists is being ascertained. It is a big success for us,” said Kumar.

In yesterday’s gun battle, an Indian Army soldier was killed, whereas two soldiers and one from Jammu and Kashmir Police were injured.

The state police chief said that the intelligence apparatus has been strengthened and the number of ceasefire violations has come down as well.

“The local militant recruitment has drastically come down as this year. Compared to 180 last year, only 128 to 130 locals have joined militancy,” said General-officer-Commanding of Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lieutenant General D P Pandey.