Six terrorists, including two Pakistanis, killed in two separate encounters in J&K: Police

Six terrorists were killed in two separate engagements with security forces in Anantnag and districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including two Pakistani nationals, authorities said.

The terrorists are linked to the banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

According to the report, four of the terrorists killed have been identified so far.Two are Pakistani terrorists and two are local terrorists. The identities of the other two terrorists are yet unknown.

"6 #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in two separate #encounters. 4 among the killed terrorists have been identified so far as (2) #Pakistani & (2) local terrorists. Identification of other 02 terrorists is being ascertained. A big #success for us," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Soon after the Anantnag incident, security forces launched another operation in Kulgam's Mirhama, killing three militants in a brief confrontation.

Following a tip about the presence of terrorists in the Mirhama region of Kulgam district, security personnel conducted a cordon and search operation.

The forces were fired upon by the concealed terrorists while conducting searches in the area, they claimed.



(With inputs from agencies)