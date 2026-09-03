A flood-like situation in at least 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh has surfaced, with 22 districts battling inundation. Authorities have continued rescue and relief efforts, evacuating 1,528 people to safer locations. The affected districts are: Ayodhya, Badaun, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Farrukhabad, Azamgarh, Ballia, Barabanki, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Kasganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Unnao and Varanasi, among others.



The most affected district of the state is Chitrakoot, which has been flooded due to a sudden rise in the water level of the Mandakini river. At least 14,000 residents in 36 villages of the Chitrakoot district have been affected by the floods. Among these, 19 villages belong to Karwi tehsil, 10 to Manikpur, and seven to Rajapur tehsil.



Water from the floods has entered homes and shops across several areas, compelling residents to relocate to higher ground for safety. In addition, boats are also being used in areas where roads have been submerged, and vehicles can no longer move in order to evacuate residents and transport them to safer locations.

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Relief operations underway

The surge in water level of the river has also disrupted normal life in the areas, with residents facing hurdles in moving between villages and even accessing essential supplies. Officials and rescue teams have also continued to monitor the flood-like situation in the district while rescue and relief operations remain underway.



The local administration is also handing out cooked meal packets and ration kits to those affected. Individuals in need of medical care are being examined and treated accordingly. Alongside the local administration and police, teams from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), NDRF, and SDRF have been mobilised for flood relief efforts, using motorboats to reach stranded residents and offer assistance.



Officials indicated that nearly 500 homes sustained partial damage due to the floods, and compensation processing has already begun for 205 of these cases, with funds being directly deposited into affected residents' bank accounts. They added that payments for the remaining cases would also be fast-tracked.