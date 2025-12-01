Google Preferred
Flights near Delhi airport disrupted by GPS spoofing, government confirms in parliament

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Dec 01, 2025, 16:34 IST | Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 16:34 IST
For representational purpose only Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

GPS spoofing and GNSS interference were reported at major Indian airports, including Delhi, causing navigation disruptions, delays, and diversions in flight operations

Several major airports, including Delhi, have been facing GPS spoofing and GNSS interference, according to a statement by the Indian government in the parliament on Monday (December 1). Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, informed the Rajya Sabha that after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mandated the reporting of GPS spoofing or jamming cases in November 2023, consistent reports of such incidents have been received from various airports across the country.

Besides Delhi, airports in Kolkata, Amritsar, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai have also reported instances of GNSS interference. Despite these issues, the government maintains a Minimum Operating Network (MON) to ensure safe air operations by relying on traditional ground-based navigation systems, which can operate even if satellite navigation signals are compromised.

What is GPS spoofing?

GPS spoofing refers to the deliberate transmission of fake GPS signals on the same frequencies as those used by satellites, misleading the receivers into accepting incorrect location data. Unlike jamming, which completely disrupts signals, spoofing misleads the receiver into thinking it is getting correct information, which can cause dangerous navigation errors.

What were the issues at Delhi airport

On November 7, 2025, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) experienced significant disruptions. The issues were partly due to a malfunction in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, which was worsened by ongoing runway upgrades. The airport's main 10/28 runway was closed for repairs, and the Instrument Landing System (ILS) was switched off as a result. In the absence of the ILS, planes were relying on GPS-based Required Navigation Performance (RNP) for landing. However, the GPS spoofing near Delhi was disrupting these signals, making it difficult for the pilots to navigate accurately, leading to several flight delays, congestion, and diversions.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...

