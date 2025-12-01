/Flights near Delhi airport disrupted by GPS spoofing, government confirms in parliament

Several major airports, including Delhi, have been facing GPS spoofing and GNSS interference, according to a statement by the Indian government in the parliament on Monday (December 1). Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, informed the Rajya Sabha that after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mandated the reporting of GPS spoofing or jamming cases in November 2023, consistent reports of such incidents have been received from various airports across the country.

Besides Delhi, airports in Kolkata, Amritsar, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai have also reported instances of GNSS interference. Despite these issues, the government maintains a Minimum Operating Network (MON) to ensure safe air operations by relying on traditional ground-based navigation systems, which can operate even if satellite navigation signals are compromised.

What is GPS spoofing?

GPS spoofing refers to the deliberate transmission of fake GPS signals on the same frequencies as those used by satellites, misleading the receivers into accepting incorrect location data. Unlike jamming, which completely disrupts signals, spoofing misleads the receiver into thinking it is getting correct information, which can cause dangerous navigation errors.

What were the issues at Delhi airport