/Maharashtra: Woman performs ritual ‘marriage’ with partner's body after family allegedly kills him over caste

Aanchal, a 21-year-old woman from Maharashtra’s Nanded district, held a symbolic wedding ceremony with her partner’s body on Friday, November 28. Her partner, 20-year-old Saksham Tate, was allegedly killed by her father and siblings in what is being described as an honour killing. Videos circulating online show Aanchal Mamidwar performing traditional wedding rituals at Saksham’s home. She has publicly demanded that her family receive the death penalty for their alleged involvement.

According to reports, Saksham was with friends in the Old Ganj area on the day of the incident when Aanchal’s brother, Himesh, confronted him, leading to a scuffle. Officials stated that Himesh allegedly shot Saksham, the bullet piercing his ribs, and then struck him on the head with a tile, killing him instantly. Himesh, along with his brother Sahil (25) and their father, Gajanan Mamidwar (45), was arrested shortly afterward. During Saksham’s last rites the following day, Aanchal symbolically applied vermilion (sindoor) to her forehead in front of his body, saying it was her way of making their love “immortal.”

Aanchal said her family had repeatedly threatened both her and Saksham because they came from different castes. According to her, her family had consistently opposed their relationship, and their refusal to accept it ultimately led to Saksham’s death. Speaking to reporters, Aanchal said, “I had been in a relationship with Saksham for the past three years, but my father opposed it because of caste differences. My family often threatened to kill him, and now my father and my brothers, Himesh and Sahil, have carried out those threats. I want justice. I want the accused to be hanged.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source