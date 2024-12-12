Dausa, India

A five-year-old boy, who had tragically fallen in a 150-feet-deep borewell in Dausa city of the Indian state of Rajasthan, was finally brought out after a gruelling 55-hour-long operation, as per the officials.

However, soon after getting rescued, the officials rushed the boy to a nearby hospital in an unconscious state where the doctors declared him dead. “The boy has been taken out and rushed to hospital," said an official to the media, while speaking about the operation.

Here's how the child was rescued from borewell

The child, who was identified as Aryan, fell into the borewell when he was playing in a field located in Kalikhad village on Monday (Dec 9).

An hour after the boy fell into the borewell, the rescue operation was initiated by the authorities.

With the help of drilling machines, the officials dug a parallel pit for reaching to the level where the child had fallen.

According to the NDRF personnel, who were carrying out the operation, various challenges were coming up in the operation which included the water level which they had estimated to be nearly 160 feet.

They said that they were even facing trouble in capturing the movements of the boy on camera because of steam underground.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief (SDRF) personnel were working together to rescue Aryan.

They were constantly supplying oxygen to the boy through a pipe. The rescue teams also were watching the movements of the boy through the camera which was inserted into the borewell.

Watch: Rajasthan: 5-year-old Aryan Remains Stuck In Borewell For Over 48 Hrs

The XCMG 180 piling rig machine was also used on Tuesday (Dec 10) for digging a 150-foot deep tunnel close to the borewell to rescue the child.

"The challenge is that we can go up to 150 feet and not beyond that. NDRF rescuers will go down with protective equipment to rescue the child," said NDRF commandant Yogesh Kumar when the operation was going on.

Kumar added that a huge crowd had gathered to see the rescue operation as the team tried to rescue the minor at the earliest.

When the digging proved futile, a rope was tied around the child in the borewell to pull him out.

(With inputs from agencies)