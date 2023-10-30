Five men gang-rape girl for 20 days in India's Uttar Pradesh, 5 accused on run

In a gruesome incident, five men allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped a 19-year-old for 20 continuous days, said police on Monday (Oct 30).



As per reports, two women were also involved in the crime. The Sambhal Kotwali police station registered an FIR against all seven under different sections.



SHO Anoop Sharma, who has been investigating the rape case, said that the seven accused have been absconding and so far they have not made any arrests. As per the rape victim, Asim and Mohd Arshad had kidnapped her on September 27.

Both the men then sedated the victim and took her to the house of their friend Ashiq Khan in Moradabad district, where she was raped by all three men. Later, Faiz Alam and Soni Hussain also joined the three accused and assaulted the girl numerous times.

Two women reportedly involved in crime

The survivor, in her complaint, stated that two women – identified as Zeba Khan and Saira Begum – supported the accused. The girl said that on October 12, she managed to flee from the house and came back home.



Since the girl's condition was not good, she was admitted by her brother to a private hospital. After the woman was discharged, she decided to file a complaint with the police.

Speaking about the incident to the media, Circle officer (CO) Jitendra Kumar Sargam stated, "A woman levelled allegations of abduction and gang-rape against seven people, and after initial investigation, we have registered an FIR against all the accused under relevant sections. The survivor was sent for medical examination and we have recorded her statement under Section 161 of CrPC. Multiple teams have been deployed to arrest the accused persons."



Seven accused have been booked by the police under sections 376D (gang-rape), 366 (kidnapping a woman to compel her to marry), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 344 (wrongful confinement for 10 or more days) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

