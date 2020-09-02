Five countries block Pakistan's move to list Indians as terrorist at UN

Pakistan has failed to list two Indians as United Nations listed international terrorist under the 1267 committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The listing was blocked by 5 UNSC countries--UK, USA, France, Germany and Belgium after no evidence was found to substantiate Pakistani claim. Pakistan was keen to list Indian nationals Gobinda Patnaik, and Angara Appaji as UN terrorist.

UNSC members gave Pakistan time to provide evidence but Islamabad could not provide it. A hold was put for Pakistan to come up with evidence but the country failed.

India's envoy to UN T. S. Tirumurti tweeted, "Pakistan’s blatant attempt to politicize 1267 special procedure on terrorism by giving it a religious colour, has been thwarted by UN Security Council. We thank all those Council members who have blocked Pakistan’s designs."

Earlier, it attempted to list two other Indians-- Venumadhav Dongara, Ajoy Mistry as a terrorist, but the bid failed. Pakistani foreign ministry in a statement in June had expressed its "disappointment" for not able to list Dongar. It alleged that these Indians were backing groups like Jamaat-ul-Ahrar etc.

The move was considered a quid pro quo move by Pakistan for India able to get Masood Azhar listed as a UN terrorist last year. Azhar is the chief of Pakistan-based UN listed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed responsible for Pulwama terror attack, among other attacks in India.

Pakistani nationals are listed in the largest number at the UN terror list.