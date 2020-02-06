Five admitted in Delhi's RML hospital with suspected coronavirus symptoms

Five more people were admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital on Tuesday evening. According to the hospital authorities, the people had returned from China and are suspected to carry the Novel Coronavirus (nCoV). Out of the five, four are men and one is a woman.

These suspects were admitted based on the symptoms of cough and cold. Their samples will be sent to Pune's National Institute of Virology.

Till now, RML has hosted 12 admitted cases of the suspected virus.

According to RML spokesperson Smriti Tiwari: "They must have learnt about the reporting process and precautions to be taken regarding nCoV from the media. They visited the hospital on their own and upon learning they had returned from China were admitted to the isolation ward,".

"We now have a total of 12 people admitted in isolation wards and five have already been discharged after testing negative for nCoV," Tiwari added.

Delhi's Indo-Tibetan Border Police facility is also looking after 399 people who were brought back from Wuhan.

Out of 399 people, five of them have been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi as a precautionary measure. Two more people of the total evacuees were shifted to AIIMs for different medical reasons, they showed no symptoms of the infection of coronavirus.

In Karnataka, 52 of 74 samples have been reported negative. This news was confirmed by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Service, Karnataka.

The death toll in the coronavirus rose to over 560 with the number of infections surging to 28,000 in China as officials in Wuhan said they faced a shortage of hospital beds and equipment to treat the patients.

Hubei's health commission confirmed at least 2,987 new cases as the virus showed no signs of abating.

