/First Indian vessel crosses Strait of Hormuz after US-Iran ceasefire. Details here

An India-flagged liquefied petroleum gas tanker, Jag Vikram, has become the first Indian vessel to transit the Strait of Hormuz following the recently announced temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran, according to government officials. Ship tracking data showed that the tanker moved through the strategic waterway between Friday night and Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, it had entered the Gulf of Oman and was proceeding eastwards.

In an official statement, the government confirmed the development, saying, “The India-flagged LPG vessel Jag Vikram has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz today. The vessel is carrying approximately 20,400 tonnes of LPG cargo with 24 seafarers onboard and is expected to arrive at Mumbai on April 15, 2026.” The vessel, owned by Mumbai-based Great Eastern Shipping Company, is a mid-sized gas carrier with a deadweight capacity of over 26,000 tonnes.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The transit marks a significant development after weeks of disruption in the region. Jag Vikram is the ninth Indian vessel to exit the Persian Gulf since early March. Around 15 India-flagged ships, however, remain in the region awaiting safe passage. At the onset of the West Asia conflict, at least 28 India-flagged vessels were present in the Strait of Hormuz region, including 24 on the western side and four on the eastern side. Before this latest movement, eight vessels from the western side and two from the eastern side had managed to sail to safety.

According to MarineTraffic data, hundreds of vessels remain in the region, including 426 tankers, 34 LPG carriers and 19 LNG vessels, many of which were effectively stranded during the disruption. Several foreign-flagged ships carrying India-bound cargo are also yet to exit the Persian Gulf.

The government said port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported. It added that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted operations.

India’s heavy reliance on energy imports has amplified the impact of the disruption. The country imports about 88 per cent of its crude oil, around half of its natural gas requirements and nearly 60 per cent of its LPG needs. A large share of these supplies passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making it a critical global energy corridor.