A man in Kerala got a metal nut stuck to his genitals, which even doctors were unable to remove. They had to call in firefighters to help them remove the nut to relieve the man of the tremendous pain he was in for two days, Onmanorama reported.

The strange incident was reported from the city of Kanhangad in Kerala. A 46-year-old man got a one-and-a-half-inch metal nut stuck to his genitals and tried to remove it himself for two days. The foreign object led to swelling and pain, and he struggled to even urinate.

When all his efforts failed, he visited a hospital to get the ring removed. The doctors were stumped to see the ring stuck to his genitals.

But removing it proved to be a huge task even for the team of doctors at the district hospital. So they called in the fire and rescue team from the Kanhangad Fire Station.

The metal nut was cut through

Fire Officer K M Shiju led a team of rescue workers to remove the nut using a precision cutter. The team performed the detailed task with tremendous precaution as otherwise the process could prove dangerous to his life. They had to cut the metal to remove it, but that could also mean the man sustaining burn injuries.

The cutting generated a lot of heat, which could have also affected the man's genitals. So, the team poured water continuously on the area to keep it cool. They were finally able to cut the nut from both sides, freeing the man from agony.

The fire team said that it was one of the most challenging tasks they had ever performed.

Meanwhile, the mystery of how the man got the nut on his genitals continued to amaze doctors and others. He claimed that after he passed out drunk, some people inserted the metal nut over his genitals.