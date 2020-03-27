Field hospitals can create 10 bed ICU facility in 6-hour notice: Indian Army chief

Indian army's field hospitals have been instructed by the Army Chief to be ready to set up a 45-bed isolation facility and create 10 bed ICU facility exclusively forCOVID patients at six hours notice.

About 30% of Field Hospitals have been put on standby for constructing COVID-19 hospitals in coronavirus hotspots. These are part of the Indian army's measures to deal with the crisis, which is a global pandemic.

Speaking in response to several media questions via emails, Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane said, "Next few weeks will be crucial to prevent negative effects of this deadly mutant virus."

He said that the Covid crisis in a preparatory stage in India and the Indian army has the "inherent capability to rise to various emergency situations by virtue of organizational structure and training."

Army's QuickReaction Medical Teams (QRMTs) will be ready to mobilize at six hours notice to meet the requirements of the hospitals/ civil administration.

COAS also said, "There is likely to be an increase in demand for medical services for both infected/ suspected cases within the Indian Army as also requisition from civil administration in the coming days. Necessary instructions have been passed to Command Headquarters to augment medical facilities"

Army has established quarantine facilities at Manesar, Jaisalmer and Jodhpur for the evacuees from China, Italy and Iran and additional four locations have been earmarked for setting up of wellness/ quarantine facilities. Till now 372 evacuees have been treated at Manesar and currently, 82 are under quarantine. At Jaisalmer 484 citizens who were evacuated from Iran are under quarantine and another 277 at Jodhpur.