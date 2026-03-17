/FASTag Annual Pass fee gets costlier from April 1: Check new price & how to buy it online

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased the FASTag Annual Pass fee, effective from April 1, 2026. After the increase, the annual pass will cost Rs 3,075, up from the earlier price of Rs 3,000. The pass allows up to 200 toll crossings or one year of travel, whichever comes first.

The annual pass, which was rolled out on August 15 last year, was originally announced by NHAI in June 2025. The revised fee applies to this prepaid toll plan, which is designed exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans.

“The revision in the fee has been carried out in accordance with the provisions of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008,” reads a press release by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

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“With over 56 lakh users, the adoption of the FASTag Annual Pass has been growing among private vehicle owners. The revised rate will be applicable for eligible non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag seeking to avail the Annual Pass facility at about 1,150 fee plazas on National Highways and National Expressways," the release added.

To purchase a FASTag Annual Pass online, follow these steps:

Start by visiting the Rajmarg Yatra app or the official NHAI/MoRTH website.

Log in using your vehicle number and FASTag ID.

Ensure that your FASTag is active, properly installed, and linked to your vehicle.

Next, make the payment of Rs 3,000 (Rs 3,075 effective from April 1, 2026) through available online options such as UPI, debit or credit card, or net banking.

Once the payment is completed, the annual pass will be linked to your existing FASTag, and you will receive an SMS confirming its activation.

The pass is typically activated within two hours after successful payment via the Rajmarg Yatra app or the National Highways Authority of India website.