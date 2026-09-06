/Family of four in Andhra Pradesh jumps off bridge into Godavari river, woman rescued, 3 missing

Four members of a family reportedly jumped off a bridge into the Godavari River in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday (September 6), police said. However, a woman was rescued later, but her husband and two children still remain untraced. The incident occurred at the Chinchinada bridge over the river near Yelamanchili mandal.



“Local fishermen, who noticed the family members jumping into the river, rescued the 42-year-old woman, but her 45-year-old husband, 16-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter were washed away in the swirling waters of the river,” a police officer from Yelamanchili said.

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Initial findings of the police disclosed that the family were from Tanuku town. The couple were running a grocery shop and a milk business for their livelihood, and their son was studying in the first year of a polytechnic course, while their daughter was a Class 9 student at a private school in the area.



“According to locals, the family was incurring heavy losses in their businesses. It appears mounting debts and pressure from creditors were the reasons that forced the family members to take the extreme step,” the police said.