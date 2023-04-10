Eye on China: India's Chief of Defence Staff reviews operations in eastern border amid tensions

India bolstered defences in the strategically-vulnerable Siliguri Corridor amid exacerbated uncertainties with China. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan examined the operational readiness in the eastern sector on Saturday and Sunday. The Indian Army has taken several other measures along the entire frontier.

General Chauhan reviewed the forward areas in north Bengal and the Hasimara air base. Furthermore, he briefed the headquarters of the 33 Trishakti Corps at Sukna and the new Rafale fighters squadron on the operational situation along the northern borders of Sikkim, Times of India reported. "Accompanied by 33 Corps commander Lt-General V P S Kaushik, the CDS assessed the progress of infrastructure development, operational and logistics preparedness in the region," an officer stated on Sunday.

China has been fortifying its military positions, border infrastructure and air bases fronting India. However, there have been no signs of de-escalation along 3,488 kilometres of Line of Actual Control (LAC). On April 2, China released a hardened stance on 'standardised' names of eleven places in Arunachal Pradesh.

The People's Liberation Army have increased its activities and infrastructure enhancement in the Bhutanese territory of Doklam near the Sikkam-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction. It is a prominent concern for India, underlining the menace to the Siliguri Corridor or Chicken's Neck.

The Siliguri Corridor is a narrow strip of land in North Bengal connecting the northeast with the rest of India. The Indian Army and Air Force have taken steps to shore up their offensive and defensive capabilities in the eastern sector. The continuous military conflict flared following numerous intrusions by the People's Liberation Army into eastern Ladakh in the western sector in April-May 2020.

In February, the Indian Army operationalised Abhra, the first medium-range surface-to-air missile (MR-SAM) regiment in the 33 Corps, tasked with the LAC defence in Sikkim and Siliguri Corridor. The IAF has also deployed the even more potent Russian-origin S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system.

