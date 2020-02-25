Expanding defence partnership a significant pillar in Indo-US ties

The expanding defence partnership is now a significant pillar in the Indo-American ties. India's defence engagement with America is touching new heights, there might be stumbling blocks on the trade front, but there is steady progress on defence deals.

During Donald Trump's visit, India has signed to two key contracts - First, New Delhi is buying 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters worth 2.6 billion dollars.

Another contract for six Apache helicopters has been signed as well.

India and America are stepping up their defence cooperation - the US now conducts the maximum number of military exercises with India. Last year, India and America conducted their first land, sea and air exercise.

In the last century, the picture was quite different - India was largely dependent on the erstwhile Soviet Union for its arms supplies.

Even today, a lot of the Indian defence arsenal dates back to that era. While Russia still remains an ally, India is buying more American arms. In 11 years, India's defence purchases from America has gone from zero to 18 billion in 2019.

America and India share concerns about Beijing's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. Ports built by China, which are part of the Belt and Road initiative, have sprung up in the Indian subcontinent.

It's one of the major reasons why India and America are expanding their defence ties. There is an increased focus on interoperability. or the ability of defence forces on both sides to work together.



Despite the close relationship, some issues remain - America was miffed when India decided to ink a deal with Russia to buy the S-400 missile defence system.

So far, the Americans have managed to put their concerns aside and work with India.

Considering Prime Minister Modi's personal chemistry with Donald Trump, India is in a position to maintain a strong defence partnership with the United States.