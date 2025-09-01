/European firms ink MoUs to invest $362 million in Tamil Nadu

Three European firms from across sectors have inked Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to invest a total of $362 million (over Rs 3200 crore) in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, the state government announced on Monday. These investments have the potential to provide employment to 3,500 people, it was added. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is on a week-long tour of Europe to attract investments into the state and is in Germany during the first leg of his visit.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, who is accompanying the Chief Minister, revealed that Knorr-Bremse, the Munich-headquartered firm working on safety and braking systems, will establish its first-ever major manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore. This cutting-edge facility for railway doors and braking systems will create 3,500 new jobs and strengthen our advanced railway components and engineering ecosystem, he added.

Rajaa said that ebm-papst, a global leader in energy-efficient motors and air movement solutions, will expand both its GCC and manufacturing base in Tamil Nadu, with a Rs. 201 crore investment over five years, generating 250 high-value jobs in HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning), automotive and industrial application.

Further, he announced that Nordex Group, one of the world’s top wind turbine manufacturers, would be expanding their presence in Tamil Nadu with Rs 1,000 crore investment, creating 2,500 jobs. This cements our leadership in renewable energy manufacturing and green industrialisation, Rajaa said.

During the ongoing visit, Chief Minister MK Stalin also met senior leaders from BMW Group and urged them to ensure that their future expansions should happen in Tamil Nadu. According to the Tamil Nadu government, BMW reaffirmed their commitment to the state, citing the state’s unmatched EV and automotive ecosystem.

“These investments represent confidence in Tamil Nadu’s policy, people, and potential amidst global trade shifts. Under the leadership of Honourable CM, we are powering through challenges with courage and ambition,” Minister TRB Rajaa shared on social media.

