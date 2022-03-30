Europe situation raised question mark over stability of international order: PM Modi at BIMSTEC

In a virtual address to the BIMSTEC conference on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the continuing Russia-Ukraine situation has "raised worries about the stability of the world order."

“The recent developments in Europe have raised questions about the stability of the international order. In this context, it has become a greater priority to have regional cooperation. Today we are adopting the Bimstec charter to develop institution architecture for our group,” he said at the 5th BIMSTEC Summit.

The Prime Minister is virtually addressing the seven-nation BIMSTEC meeting.

Sri Lanka is hosting the summit.

PM Modi announced that India will provide $1 million to the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) secretariat to boost its operational budget.

"Today is the time to make Bay of Bengal a Bridge of Connectivity, Bridge of Prosperity, Bridge of Security," he said.