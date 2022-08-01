Enforcement Directorate arrests Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Mumbai land scam case

India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut at midnight on Sunday in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai complex.

The officials had conducted a search of Raut's residence and reportedly seized over $1 million in cash. The former state minister was arrested after questioning by ED officials in Mumbai.

Raut is set to be produced in court later on Monday as the Enforcement Directorate seeks his custody. Raut claimed it was a "false case". The alleged financial irregularities scam also involves his wife and associates. A few months ago, authorities had attached assets beloinging to Raut's wife Varsha including two associates.

The attached properties were located in Palghar's Saphal and Padgha in Thane district. It also included a flat in Mumbai's suburb reportedly belonging to Raut's wife and plots in Kihim beach in Alibaug.

The Shiv Sena has planned street protests in India's financial capital over Raut's arrest. Reports claim ED officials are seeking ten-day custody for Raut.

(With inputs from Agencies)

