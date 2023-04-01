Emergency declared at Delhi airport after Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft hit by bird

A full emergency landing was declared at Delhi airport at 10.46 am on Saturday after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft was hit by a bird soon after taking off. However, the flight landed safely at the Delhi airport and again took off at 1.40pm, as per reports.

"Full emergency declared at Delhi airport after Dubai bound FedEx aircraft suffers bird-hit soon after take-off, " reported ANI news agency quoting airport official.

Flight no FX5279 was hit by a bird but it later landed safely without any incident. Operated by FedEx, the time for the aircraft to arrive in Dubai is at 3.29pm.

On Thursday evening, a total of 17 flights headed for Delhi were diverted due to thunderstorms and rain in different areas of Delhi-NCR. Light showers were also reported, according to the weather service.

Bird-hit incidents are rare however, bad weather is playing a spoil sport in travel plans.

Eight of these 17 planes have reportedly been diverted to Lucknow, eight more to Jaipur, and one to Dehradun. When the city was being battered by torrential rain, numerous airlines used social media to alert customers of changes in flight itineraries brought on by the bad weather. Travellers are urged to keep checking back for updates from official authorities.

Similar circumstances persisted on Wednesday when up to nine flights were diverted from the Delhi airport to Jaipur because of poor weather conditions in the nation's capital. On Wednesday evening, a western disturbance impacting northwest India caused light rain and thunderstorms to hit the nation's capital.

(With Inputs from agencies)

