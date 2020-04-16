Eleven more coronavirus cases reported in Mumbai's Dharavi; confirmed cases rise to 71

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy said today that 25 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state taking the number of confirmed cases to 1,267.

In Mumbai which has been badly hit with the COVID-19 epidemic, two family members of an officer posted at Byculla fire station tested positive for coronavirus.

In Pune, a 65-year-old woman who had tested positive for coronavirus died on Wednesday night taking the death toll due to the virus at 44.

Maharashtra has been the hardest hit due to the coronavirus. In Mumbai's Dharavi slum area eleven more coronavirus cases were reported taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the area to 71, BMC officials informed.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka's minority welfare, waqf & hajj department announced that no public shall be allowed to perform congregational prayers in mosques across the state during Ramzan due to the coronavirus pandemic.