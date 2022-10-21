Elements trying to destabilise peace in J&K will have to pay a heavy price: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

The Jammu and Kashmir Police celebrated Police Commemoration Day in Srinagar today. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, and Jammu and Kashmir ADGP of Police, Vijay Kumar, attended the Police Commemoration Day at the Armed Police Complex Zewan in Srinagar.

On this day, Jammu and Kashmir Police remembered the supreme sacrifices of the forces for the nation. The senior officers from the administration and Police, local representatives, veterans along with family members and relatives of the martyrs attended the commendation day.

While addressing the gathering, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that no one will be allowed to disrupt the peace in Jammu and Kashmir and those hatching conspiracies to "destabilize the peace will have to pay a heavy price."

''The police force has been doing commendable work in the UT for the past three decades. Be it maintaining law and order, fighting terror, managing traffic or curbing day-to-day crime, the police is on the front. J&K police is the country's best force fighting on multiple fronts with the utmost professionalism," said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also said that there would be an end to terrorism soon.

"Best tribute to martyrs will be to push the last nail into the coffin of terrorism. The way a cross-section of society has come out on roads to condemn the brutal killings of minorities and non-local labourers, signifies and that "terrorism was on its death bed and won’t survive for long.'' said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

While hitting at the political parties without naming any, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that those trying to justify the innocent killings for their personal gains, were actually challenging the country’s sovereignty and integrity. "I don’t hesitate to state here that, if needed, such people will face action as per the law," Sinha said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that 1604 policemen have attained martyrdom in the last 30 years while fighting terrorism in the Valley.

