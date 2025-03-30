Eid ul-Fitr, also known as Eid al-Fitr, is celebrated worldwide by millions of Muslims every year. The festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan dedicated to fasting, prayer, spiritual growth and reflection.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 is expected to be celebrated in India on Monday (Mar 31), depending on moon sighting. In Saudi Arabia, it was celebrated on Sunday (Mar 30) after the sighting of the crescent moon.

Here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share with your family and friends to spread joy on the occasion.

Wishing you a joyous Eid filled with love and countless blessings. May Allah accept your prayers and bless you with infinite happiness. May the magic of Eid bring happiness and fill your heart with joy. Sending my warmest wishes for a joyous Eid filled with love, laughter, and countless blessings. Blessed Eid! May Allah bless you with good health and success. Eid Mubarak! May your heart be filled with gratitude, your home with happiness, and your life with success. Eid Mubarak! Eid is a time for joy, reflection, and togetherness. Wishing you a blessed celebration! Wishing you all the happiness your heart can hold on this special day.

