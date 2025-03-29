Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Crescent Moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid confirmed for Sunday
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The crescent moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia, confirming that Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Sunday, 30 March 2025. The announcement follows the official moon sighting process overseen by the Supreme Court, which called on citizens to report sightings.
In India, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on 31 March. As per the central government’s holiday schedule, 31 March has been designated as a gazetted holiday.
Following the Saudi Arabian moon sighting, the UAE is also set to mark Eid on 30 March. Authorities had earlier predicted a full 30-day Ramadan, but the sighting confirms that Eid will be observed a day earlier than expected. A three-day public holiday has been declared.
Kuwait has also confirmed Eid celebrations for 30 March, following the moon sighting. If Ramadan had continued for 30 days, Eid would have fallen on 31 March. The holiday period will be adjusted accordingly.
Pakistan and Bangladesh generally observe Eid a day after Saudi Arabia. Since the crescent moon was sighted on 29 March in the Middle East, these countries are likely to celebrate Eid on 31 March, provided the moon is observed locally on 30 March.
Countries such as the US, UK, France, and Germany typically follow either local moon sightings or announcements from Saudi Arabia. With Saudi Arabia confirming Eid for 30 March, many Muslim communities in Western countries may also observe it on the same day.
Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection. It is a time for communal prayers, charity, and gatherings. Since the Islamic calendar follows a lunar cycle, the date of Eid varies each year, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.
