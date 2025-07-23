/EC trims Bihar roll by 52 lakh names; voters found deceased, shifted or enrolled at multiple places

The Election Commission said on Tuesday that it has removed 52 lakh names from the electoral rolls in Bihar after it found that the voters were either dead, had permanently migrated, or were registered at more than one places in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. The EC also assured that “all eligible electors will be included in the draft electoral roll to be published on August 1”.

Of the 52 lakh names removed, 18 lakh voters were reported dead, 26 lakh had shifted to different constituencies, and 7 lakh were enrolled at two places, the Commission said two days before the draft lists are expected.

The poll body also assured that all the eligible voters will be included in the list.

“As per the SIR order dated 24.06.2025, from August 1 to September 1, 2025, a full one-month will be available to any member of the public to file objections for any additions, deletions and rectification in Draft Electoral Rolls,” the EC said in a statement.

Each voter who submitted the enumeration form with or without documents will be included in the draft roll that would be published on August 1. Besides, voters who were unable to submit enumeration forms, can be included in final rolls if they submit a claim in the prescribed form along with the declaration.

After the completion of the entire process, the final roll will be published on September 30, it added. And even after the publication, new voters can be enrolled up to the last date of nominations, the Commission said.

“The entire election machinery, including nearly 1 lakh BLOs, 4 lakh volunteers and 1.5 lakh BLAs appointed by the District Presidents of all the 12 major political parties in Bihar are working together to search those electors who are yet to submit their Enumeration Forms (EFs) or have not been found at their addresses,” the statement added.