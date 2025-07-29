/Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 rocks Nicobar, 6.3 jolts Bay of Bengal; Could it trigger tsunami?

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 jolted the Bay of Bengal in the early hours of Tuesday. The epicentre of the quake was positioned at a latitude of 6.82°N and a longitude of 93.37°E, at a shallow depth of 10 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The tremor occurred at 00:11:50 IST, affecting the coastal regions and islands that are still being assessed. Following the earthquake, no immediate reports of damage or casualties were reported.

Similarly, another powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hit the Nicobar Islands region early Tuesday; however, officials reported no tsunami threat.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake took place at 12:12 am IST (18:42 GMT Monday) at a shallow depth of 10 km. The epicenter of the earthquake was found 259 km west-northwest of Sabang in Indonesia’s Aceh province.

Additionally, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, despite tremors being felt in surrounding areas.

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Similarly, earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR on Friday (July 11) around 7:50 pm. Notably, it was the second earthquake in a week that jolted India's National Capital Region. On Thursday, another earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hit Delhi NCR.

The National Centre of Seismology (NCS) in a post on X, stated that the epicentre was Jhajjar, Haryana.

"EQ of M: 3.7, On: 11/07/2025 19:49:43 IST, Lat: 28.68 N, Long: 76.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana," the NCS wrote in the post.

There have been no reports of any damage or casualties. While people on social media have been wondering whether it was aftershocks of yesterday's earthquake or a second earthquake.



Delhi falls in Seismic Zone IV, which is categorised as a "High Damage Risk Zone" and indicates a high potential for earthquakes of moderate to high intensity.