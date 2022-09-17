E-auction of 1,200 mementos, gifts given to PM Modi from today | See how to bid

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, the Union Ministry of Culture on Saturday is holding an e-auction of prestigious and memorable gifts presented to PM Modi. Commencing today, the fourth edition of the e-auction will be held for two weeks and conclude on October 2.

"The time has arrived! It's 10 am and the PM Mementos Auction 2022 is now open and live! Head to https://pmmementos.gov.in to register and participate in the auction in which exclusive gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been listed," tweeted Union Culture and Tourism Miniter G Kishan Reddy.

Also Read | Wishes pour in for PM Modi's birthday, Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal tweet greetings

The mementos are on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi. You can also view them on the website (https://pmmementos.gov.in). You will need to register and login to participate.

Approximately 1,200 mementos and gift items have been put up for e-auction this year. These include exquisite paintings, sculptures, handicrafts and folk artefacts. Several of these are items customarily offered as gifts, such as traditional angavastrams, shawls, headgears and ceremonial swords.

Other memorabilia of interest include replicas and models of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, besides some sports memorabilia.

The sports section includes memorabilia presented by the teams and winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022, the Deaflympics 2022 and Thomas Cup Championship 2022, the ministry said. There are 25 new sports memorabilia in this edition of the auction.

The display area is now open to the public and is free for all. Guided tours in general and guided tours in sign language for the hearing impaired have also been arranged. Catalogues in braille are also made available for the visually challenged.The funds raised through the auction will contribute to a worthy cause, the Namami Gange Programme, the flagship project that seeks to conserve and rejuvenate the National River, Ganga.

(With inputs from agencies)