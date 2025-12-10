/During Delhi visit, Italian FM Tajani expresses optimism for IMEC Corridor amid improved Gaza situation

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has expressed optimism for advancing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), highlighting an improved situation in Gaza as a key enabler for progress on the ambitious infrastructure project. During a visit to New Delhi, his second this year, Tajani met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described their discussions as "very positive". He emphasised the strategic importance of IMEC, a trade and infrastructure corridor linking India to Europe via the Gulf, Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean.



"The meeting with the PM was very positive. Talking on the super relations between India & Italy. On IMEC, on cooperation," Tajani said. "IMEC is a very important infrastructure and trade corridor, from India to Italy through Israel, through gulf, Egypt, through mediterranean sea, through Port of Trieste. This is very very important."



Tajani linked the project's revival to regional developments: "Yes, because we are working to stop the situation in Gaza. Now the situation is much better, so it is possible to work, to start. We will start early, we have to work hard with other countries. Italy and India are strongly engaged. Situation in the Middle East is much better. Possible to work in the right direction. India, Italy are on the frontline."

He noted recent engagements, including his visits to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where partners expressed support for deeper cooperation, adding: "We are ready for joint ventures with Italy and India." The IMEC initiative, announced at the 2023 G20 summit in New Delhi, has faced delays due to the Gaza conflict and regional tensions. With a fragile ceasefire holding and reduced violence, momentum appears to be building.



Earlier, Tajani held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who welcomed the frequent engagements. "This is your second visit this year, but the fact that you come so often is very welcome for us. It shows a very strong commitment," Jaishankar said. "It has led to a very good relationship between us personally, between our governments, and our partnership which is built on democratic values, respect for our civilizations, for culture, for heritage, and our commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous world."