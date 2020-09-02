Drugs from the UK, hidden in kids’ toys box seized by customs in Chennai

Customs Air Intelligence officials seized MDMA drug pills and crystals worth 9500USD or Rs. 7lakhs. The contraband had arrived at the Foreign Post Office in the city from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.



The drugs had come in three different parcels, which were taken up for examination by the officials as they were suspected to contain banned narcotic substances.

The first parcel, which was from Netherton, UK was consigned to an Ooty-based person.On scrutiny, it was found to contain a Kids Jewelry toy box and color pencils, which had a pouch containing 15 grey skull-shaped MDMA pills “MYBRAND” and 7 grams of MDMA crystal powder.

The second parcel, which had arrived from the Netherlands contained 50 green grenade & 50 purple skull MDMA Pills. The parcel was addressed to a Nammakal-based.

100 MDMA pills with marking ‘Tesla’ were recovered from the third parcel which arrived from Netherlands and was addressed to a Chennai resident.

“This is the first time that we are seizing pills and crystals concealed in a toy box. However the other parcels were not camouflaged and the drugs were kept in packets” Rajan Chaudhary, Commissioner, Customs told WION.

Total 215 MDMA pills and 7 grams of MDMA crystals valued at Rs. 7 lakhs or 9500 USD were recovered and seized under the NDPS Act, 1985. Follow up searches were carried out and further investigation is in progress.