Droupadi Murmu crosses majority mark, to become India's 15th President

The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu crossed the 50% threshold on Thursday following the third round of counting, defeating Yashwant Sinha to win the election. She has already received 5,77,777 votes, which is more than halfway through the total number of legitimate votes voted in the election on July 18. An formal announcement of her victory is anticipated after all votes have been counted.

According to the Returning Officer PC Mody, Murmu has already received more than 53% of the total valid ballots. Ten states and Union territories' ballots are still being counted.

The Indian Prime Minister called this victory a historic moment in the history of India. He tweeted that "India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat."

BJP leader J P Nadda, key members of his Cabinet, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are all at Droupadi Murmu to offer their congratulations.

Yaswant Sinha has also conceded defeat. Taking to Twitter, he posted that "I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Smt Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022. India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour."

On July 18, 771 MPs and 4025 MLAs voted in the presidential election, accounting for more than 99 percent of the electoral college. Droupadi Murmu of the NDA and Yashwant Sinha of the combined opposition contested the election head-to-head. With this thumping victory, Droupadi Murmu has become India's first tribal woman president.

After three rounds of counting, Droupadi Murmu has reached halfway. There is still one more count to be done.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand are some of the states whose votes have been tabulated, including Andhra Pradesh, where Murmu received nearly all of the votes. Residents of Droupadi Murmu's hometown of Rairangpur in Odisha are already jubilant. They've got treats ready. After the results are known, the final plan includes a tribal dance and victory procession.



