/‘Don’t politicise students’ protest’: JP Nadda reminds Rahul of paper leaks in oppn-ruled states

Union Minister and senior BJP leader JP Nadda on Wednesday appealed against politicising the ongoing protests over the paper leak issue and said students and their concerns should not be used for political gain.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Nadda said, “Students demand action on the paper leak… I request that we should not politicise the issue. We should not take political mileage from this issue.”

Nadda then targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and reminded him of paper leak incidents that took place during the Congress era and in Congress-ruled states across the country.

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Nadda said, “Leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi gave a presentation in the Indian Parliament today evening, and in that presentation, he claimed there were approximately 150 paper leaks. This is a matter of investigation, and the government, being a responsible government, will undoubtedly investigate and present the truth to the public and the nation.”

Nadda recalls multiple paper leak incidents

Nadda, a former BJP president, then referred to the multiple paper leak incidents where the Congress party is running either its own government or with its alliance partners in a coalition.

Nadda referred to paper leaks in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala, and Karnataka and said there were more such instances. He then questioned Rahul on why he was being ‘selective’ in raising paper leak incidents and accused him of trying to extract political mileage out of the issue.

‘Serious problem needs serious debate’

Addressing the media on the students’ protest, Nadda said that the future of students was at stake, and hence the issue deserves a serious debate in parliament. He said all political parties should come together to find a solution instead of indulging in a blame game.

“The issues raised by the students, particularly the matter of paper leaks, are genuine concerns. My first appeal is that we should not politicise this issue or seek political gains from it. This is a serious problem, and it deserves a thorough and sincere discussion,” he said.

“We should focus on redressal," Nadda said, adding that the government did not want any injustice to students.

Nadda further said that the students should get justice and asserted that the government was treating the matter with utmost seriousness.

Sonam Wangchuk shares video message from hospital

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike over the paper leak issue, shared a video message on X and reiterated the precondition for ending his indefinite fast over the NEET paper leak. He said that he will end his fast only when the government gives an assurance that protesters will not face any punitive legal action.