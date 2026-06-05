/‘Don’t come to Delhi airport’: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke’s message before arriving in India

Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke, who is set to return to India on Saturday (Jun 6) to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urged people not to come to the Delhi airport just days after calling for a protest in the national capital. This comes after Dipke said on Monday (Jun 1) that he is returning to India. He also urged the youth to join him at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for a peaceful protest demanding the removal of Pradhan over the NEET paper leak case.

In a post on X, Dipke said, “The overwhelming response from those who want the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan to our call to join us at Delhi Airport was beyond our imagination. It is not feasible for so many people to assemble at the airport as it would cause inconvenience to the public and the security forces. So please do not come to Delhi airport.”

He added, “Instead, I will be going to the Parliament Street Police station to seek permission directly for our peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.”

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He further said, “We are law abiding citizens and have to act responsibly. So please be mindful that nobody should create any kind of disturbance.”

Who is Abhijeet Dipke?

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of Cockroach Janta Party, is a 30-year-old Indian political communication strategist.

Known for his work in digital political messaging, narrative building and online campaign strategy, Dipke completed his undergraduate degree in journalism in Pune. Following this, he moved to the United States for higher education. He recently completed his master’s degree in Public Relations from Boston University.

From 2020 to 2023, Dipke worked with the Aam Aadmi Party and was part of the party’s social media and election campaign team. During the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, when the party led by Arvind Kejriwal swept to power, Dipke was involved in creating meme-based digital campaigns for the party.