'Direct hit on target': IAF fires BrahMos cruise missile from Su30 fighter aircraft

The Indian Air Force(IAF) on Tuesday conducted "live firing" of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Su30- MKI fighter aircraft.

The IAF said the missile hit a decommissioned Indian Navy ship. The exercise was undertaken in "close coordination" with the Indian Navy.

Today on the Eastern seaboard, #IAF undertook live firing of #BrahMos missile from a Su30 MkI aircraft.

The missile achieved a direct hit on the target, a decommissioned #IndianNavy ship.

The government had moved to integrate the BrahMos jet into Sukhoi fighter jets in 2016 in order to enhance IAF's air capability. The IAF had inducted the first Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft squadron at the Thanjavur airbase in Tamil Nadu.

In January India had successfully test-fired the advanced version of the BrahMos missile from the Odisha coast. The defence forces also test-fired the indigenously built missile from a warship in the Indian Ocean.

The missile is fitted with stealth technology and an advanced guidance system which helps it to hit targets at supersonic speed.

The BrahMos missile can be launched successfully from submarines, ships, fighter jets and from land.

