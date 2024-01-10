Digital translation tools to boost reach of Kashmiri language across the world

Kashmir, known for its rich tradition, heritage and literature has fascinated people from across the world. And now Kashmiri Language is getting a new lease of life. After Microsoft Translator, Google Translate is set to include Kashmiri Language in its translator tool. This means that the Kashmiri Language literature would be accessible to people across regions and languages.

A recent report suggested that only 5 percent of native Kashmiri people can write the Kashmiri script. With Microsoft and Google translators incorporating the language, it will help people access Kashmiri literature from across the world. The Kashmiri writers say that it will help them broaden their reach and their writings would be accessible to readers all across the globe.

Watch | No snow In Gulmarg this year, dry ground in Kashmir disappoints tourists × "A language is always recognised by its literature. And as far as Kashmiri Language is concerned, it's one of the oldest languages in the world. We had literary personalities like Shamas Faqir, Lala Ded, Sheikh Ul Alam and Rasool Mir. Our language is no ordinary language. A lot of our work used to be translated earlier and now with Google adding Kashmiri Language will help in converting all our literature into other languages. We appreciate the step. Those who are interested in Kashmiri Literature now will find it easy," said Abdul Hameed Nasir, a Kashmiri Poet.

Also Read | Severe cold in Delhi takes power consumption to all-time high

The inclusion of Kashmiri language in digital tools will also help to popularise the language at national and international level. The Government of India in 2020, passed the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, which included Kashmiri in the list of official languages of the Union Territory (UT).

"The regional language is specific to the Kashmir Valley and now Google has accepted the language and registered it. The whole world is digital and, in these conditions, if the language is included in Google, it would be spread across the world. Every person sitting anywhere in the world would be able to access it. It would help people from across the world to translate the language into any other language. I want to congratulate the people who have worked for this inclusion. It's a great step for the Language," said Rashid Rahil, Senior Journalist.

Also Read | Minority affairs minister Smriti Irani brings home increased Haj quota for Indian Muslims

Local Kashmiris welcomed the step.