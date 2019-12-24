Detention centres have nothing to do with NRC: Amit Shah

There is no connection between the detention centre and NRC or CAA. The centre has been there for years and is for illegal migrants. Misinformation is being spread on this, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an interview on Tuesday.

"Detention of illegal immigrants is a continuous process. Detention centres have nothing to do with NRC. If a foreigner is arrested without documents, he is kept at detention centres and they are deported later," Shah said.

"We have not kept anybody in detention centres. People left out in NRC in Assam are living in their homes. There is only one detention centre in Assam, and it's been there for years. No detention centre has been built under the Prime Minister Modi government," he asserted.

Shah's remarks came on a day the Union Cabinet approved the proposal for conducting Census of India 2021 and updation of National Population Register.

He assured that no person should have any reason to be concerned about the exercise and data collected under NPR exercise is helpful for the government to formulate schemes for people.

"The data collected under NPR will be used to formulate plans for the betterment of the public through central government schemes. It is not an exercise to decide citizenship of any person," Shah said.

(With inputs from ANI)