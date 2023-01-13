Demolition in Joshimath begins amidst calls for higher compensation

Demolition work began in India's Himalayan town of Joshimath on Tuesday, where hundreds of structures have developed cracks following an apparent sinking of land. Authorities started pulling out dismantled window panes and belongings out of unsafe buildings on Friday.

Earlier, protesters had halted the demolition work demanding better compensation. Two hotels are also on the list and are being dismantled under the watch of experts and authorities.

People and several experts are also protesting against the power plant construction in the area, as they believe its construction is causing the land to sink.

Meanwhile, state-owned NTPC has told the power ministry that a 12-kilometer long tunnel connected to the Tapovan Vishnugad hydroelectric project has no role in the subsidence of the region as it is one kilometre away from Joshimath town and at least a kilometre below the ground.

A head trace tunnel (HRT), which connects water intake at the dam site to the powerhouse for generation of the Tapovan Vishnugad hydro electricity project, "is not passing under Joshimath town," NTPC wrote in a letter to the Union Power Ministry after being summoned.

"The tunnel is at a horizontal distance of around 1.1 km away from the outer boundary of Joshimath town and vertically around 1.1 km below the ground level," it wrote.

"In the final stages of the demolition, only the pillars, the beams connecting the pillars, and the floor of each level will be left and the remaining structure will be demolished by then. Then we will dismantle the structure from top to bottom," said the Chief Scientist of the government-run Central Building Research Institute, D P Kanungo.

Joshimath residents had to vacate their houses and were moved to relief camps for the demolition work to begin as several building have been deemed unsafe. Schools have been shut down in the sinking hill town, making things worse for school students.

An initial relief package of 150,000 rupees ($1,845.40) has been promised to the affected families, a top district official said on Thursday. He also informed that a larger relief package is also being prepared for people who had to leave their homes.

Joshimath, a gateway to Hindu and Sikh shrines, made headlines after reports emerged that more than 700 houses and buildings developed cracks, prompting authorities to rush around 4,000 people to safe locations.

Initial complaints on town buildings developing cracks came about 14 months ago, said a senior state government official on condition of anonymity. A committee was then formed to investigate the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE