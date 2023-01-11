Joshimath and surrounding areas sinking 2.5 inches every year, study shows

According to the satellite images collected from the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing's study, the surrounding areas of Joshimath have been sinking at the rate of 6.5 cm or 2.5 inches per year. This was published after a two-year of study by the Dehradun-based institute that has been using satellite data of the area, which sees a lot of tectonic activity and is quite sensitive.

The temple town of Joshimath known to be 'sinking' for quite some time, reached its crises-state this year when building and roads in the area started developing massive cracks. Another town 90 km downhill has also started developing cracks. The locals in Joshimath blame the nearby Tapovan project on the National

Thermal Power Corporation or NTPC, saying it has worsened the situation.

Satellite images taken between July 2020 and March 2022 show that the entire area is gradually sinking.

The sinking areas are indicated by red dots. According to data, they are spread throughout the valley and are not limited to the town of Joshimath. More than 110 families have evacuated their homes in Joshimath so far. The government intends to evacuate the entire town.

Watch | Over 600 houses in Joshimath have developed cracks, leaving people in agony

Bulldozer demolition, which was set to begin today, was halted in response to angry locals' protests. Merchants and hotel owners in the town, who rely heavily on pilgrim traffic, claimed they had not been informed previously.

The disaster that is brewing is not limited to Joshimath. Residents of Bahuguna Nagar in Karnaprayag have also reported large cracks appearing in at least 50 homes in recent months.

