Delhi's air quality 'moderate' due to high surface winds

The air quality of the national capital remained in the `moderate` category on Wednesday due to high surface winds.

This will, however, slow down on Thursday leading to deterioration.

Delhi's air quality index stood at 186 micrograms per cubic meter. AQI within the limit of 0-5 is regarded as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

A sharp decline in air pollution has brought a sigh of relief for the residents of the national capital. On February 27, the city had recorded poor quality of air, with the index mounting to 211, thereafter the AQI has been moderate.

"Surface winds are high and forecasted to slow down for tomorrow. AQI is forecasted to marginally deteriorate tomorrow," stated the Ministry of Earth Sciences`s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.

The air quality is likely to marginally improve thereafter and the poor to moderate category is forecasted on March 5 and 6.

The officials have advised sensitive people to consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and take it easy if symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath occur.

Residents of Delhi`s neighbouring regions — Ghaziabad and Greater Noida are breathing poor quality of air. Faridabad, Gurugram and Noida have logged moderate category of air.