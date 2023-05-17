Delhi weather update: Thunderstorms with light rain in capital for next two days | More details

Delhi weather update: The weather in Delhi is getting as unpredictable as it can be. From extreme heat to rains, dusty winds and now back to cloudy weather; the capital city has seen all kinds of weather in a span of one week. On May 15, the temperature peaked at 41.3 degree Celsius but the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light rainfall for May 16.

The weather department said in a tweet the national capital is likely to witness thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain that would occur over adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi on May 17. 17/05/2023: 07:55 IST; Thunderstorm/ Dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central-Delhi, East Delhi and — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) May 17, 2023 × In the adjoining areas of Delhi NCR, like Adampur, Hissar, Hansi and Meham, light to moderate-intensity of intermittent rain is likely to occur during the next two hours. Delhi weather update: Thunderstorms with light rains likely to occur during the next few days As per the Met department, thunderstorms and dust storms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speeds 30-50 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi and NCR, including Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, and Hindon AF Station.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi, the weather is expected to remain the same till Thursday, May 18 with a partly cloudy sky, drizzle and gusty winds. The clear sky is expected to be visible from May 19 to May 21. There is a very high possibility of thunderstorms and a good amount of rain on May 22 and May 23. Delhi weather update: Deteriorating poor air quality Due to these unexpected thunderstorms the last week, the air quality in the capital deteriorated and the visibility was reduced to 1000 metres.

As per Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, the wind speed was 30-35 kmph in the early hours on May 16; however, it will come down during the day, allowing the dust to settle down. The meteorologists have attributed these dusty conditions to a combination of intense heat in northwest India over the past five days, parched soil due to the absence of rainfall and strong winds that have persisted since midnight, as reported by PTI. Delhi weather update: Monsoon to be delayed this year The IMD said recently that the onset of the Southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be delayed this year, predicting its arrival on June 4, four days after the normal date predicted on June 1.

"Southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about 7 days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been issuing operational forecasts for the date of monsoon onset over Kerala from 2005 onwards. An indigenously developed state-of-the-art statistical model with a model error of +- 4 days is used for the purpose," IMD stated.

Last year, the monsoon over Kerala arrived early on May 29. The southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala which is also an important indicator characterising the transition from a hot and dry season to a rainy season.

