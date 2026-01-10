/Delhi weather update: Delhiites wake up to dense fog, freezing temperature

A day after Delhi recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season (4.6 degrees), Delhiites woke up to another day of dense fog and cold temperature. A yellow alert for dense fog early Saturday morning was issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD). The visibility at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was a mere 200 metre due to dense fog and the temperature recorded was 5 degrees Celsius.

Low visibility impacted flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport and Hindon Airport. An advisory was also issued by Delhi Airport at 6:35 am, asking travellers to check with their respective airlines about the departure and arrivals.

The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to remain below normal by 2-3 degrees Celsius. The day and night temperatures are likely to be in the range of 16 to 18 degrees Celsius and 5 to 7degrees Celsius, respectively.

Cold wave forecast for Northwest India

Other than Delhi cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in Norhtwest India. Dense fog and cold day conditions will continue to impact neighbouring states, including Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana for at least a week.

Delhi AQI

On Saturday, Delhi reported 'very poor' air quality, with Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 361. The AQI after becoming 'very poor' again on Friday (345) has continued to worsen.

Nehru Nagar monitoring station registered an AQI of reading of 426, which falls in the 'severe' range.

What are the AQI categories?

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor