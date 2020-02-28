Delhi violence: 630 arrests, 123 FIRs registered, says police

Over 600 people have been arrested and more than 120 FIRs have been filed in connection with Delhi violence, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa informed on Friday.

"We have registered 123 FIRs so far, around 630 people have either been arrested or detained," Randhawa told reporters.

"We have registered 25 FIRs in connection with firearms, so far," he added.

At least 42 people were killed and over 200 people were injured after rival groups clashed in Delhi's northeast district over the Citizenship Amendment Act, last week. The communal riots led to the arson and vandalism as the violence continued for a few days.

The areas affected include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura; and the deceased include a police head constable and Intelligence Bureau officer, Ankit Sharma.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence.

On Thursday in a statement, the home ministry announced a relaxation of prohibitory order under section 144 of CrPC for 10 hours after no major incident was reported.

Further arrests would be made in the course of the investigation, the MHA had said.

Earlier in the day, opposition party leaders on Friday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention for the establishment of peace and restoration of normalcy in the national capital.