/Delhi shivers as minimum temperature settles below 3 degrees, cold spell to continue

Delhiites woke up to another day of dense fog and cold temperature early Monday morning. The minimum temperature in several areas of the city settled below 4 degrees, making it the coldest spell of the winter season so far. In fact some areas recorded temperature below 2 degrees.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) Ayanagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 2.9°C, while Palam recorded a low of 3°C, its lowest in several years.

The base observatory of Safdarjung saw the night temperature settle at 4.8°C, which is likely to drop further and settle around 3°C on Monday night. Lodhi Road also saw the minimum settle at 3 degrees while at Ridge the night temperature was 4.2 degrees.

According to the IMD, the spell of extreme cold will continue for a couple of days more, with severe cold wave conditions will prevail in isolated parts of north India.

While the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the poor category, as the AQI level recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board was 291 at 4 pm.

What are the AQI categories?

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor