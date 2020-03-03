Delhi riots: Shahrukh who pointed gun at constable nabbed in Uttar Pradesh

Shahrukh Khan who pointed a pistol at a Delhi Police head constable during the riots was arrested from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Police confirmed on Tuesday.

Shahrukh had been missing from the national capital after the incident. The Delhi Police had launched a manhunt to nab him.

Also see: Delhi Riots: Clashes over CAA rock the national capital

A video of Shahrukh brandishing a gun at Delhi Police head constable Deepak Dahia went viral during the communal riots in northeast Delhi.

On February 24, the police had identified the man in a red T-shirt, who had opened fire at the police, as Shahrukh.

Also read: Delhi riots: Death toll rises to 20; high alert in Noida, Ghaziabad

Delhi Police had apprehensions that Shahrukh will be in Bareilly as his father has contacts with drug peddlers there.



The Delhi Police team is trying to bring Shahrukh to Delhi on transit remand.

At least 47 people, including a police Head Constable Ratan Lal and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged in the North-East areas of Delhi.