Delhi Riots: Clashes over CAA rock the national capital

Clashes in the national capital have reportedly led to the death of 20 people including a policeman in the last 3 days. And a total of 150 people have been injured including a child as rival groups clashed amid protests over the citizenship law.
People armed with sticks and rods clashed in a violent encounter in the north-eastern part of Delhi on Monday and Tuesday. Section-144 has been imposed in the affected areas. Section-144 is often used to prohibit an assembly of five or more persons when unrest is anticipated.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Several vehicles, shops and houses were torched, as clashes broke out between groups supporting and opposing the CAA in several areas in northeast Delhi.
Protesters were also seen brandishing guns and firing at the crowd. The Delhi police commissioner has given us an update on the situation.
(Photograph:Reuters)
35 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in northeast Delhi. Major curfew was imposed in the areas of Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Karawal Nagar to cut down the violence.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace and calm. Tension simmered in the area after hundreds of anti-CAA protesters, mostly women, blocked a road near the Jaffrabad metro station in northeast Delhi on Sunday.
(Photograph:Reuters)
National security advisor Ajit Doval has also reached Seelampur in northeast Delhi to take a look at the situation. This visit comes minutes after home minister chaired the third meeting to counter the violence.
Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education has postponed their board exams scheduled today in the affected areas of the capital. Shah said that to tackle the situation, the city's borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been under surveillance over the last three days.
(Photograph:Reuters)