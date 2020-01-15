Delhi Police calls two suspects in JNU violence for questioning

Two suspects in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence case, Chunchun Kumar and Dolan Samanta were on Wednesday called for questioning in connection with the case, said Delhi Police.

"Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is also coming to JNU today. Efforts are being made to trace Akshat Awasthi, Rohit Shah, and Komal Sharma," said Delhi Police in a statement.

On Tuesday, Delhi police had stated that three suspects - Komal Sharma, Rohit Shah, and Akshat Awasthi are absconding.

Delhi Police said that the FSL team spent the entire day in retrieving CCTV footage from the server yesterday.

Delhi High Court had yesterday asked the police to seize mobile phones of the members of two WhatsApp groups allegedly used to coordinate the attack on JNU students and faculty on January 5.

Justice Brijesh Sethi directed the university to provide CCTV footage, sought by police, as soon as possible.

The court also directed WhatsApp and Google to preserve and provide the information sought by police in accordance with the law on a plea seeking to preserve and retrieve all relevant materials and evidence available related to the violence on the campus on January 5.

Delhi Police on Monday questioned JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, Pankaj Mishra and Waskar Vijay in connection with the violence on the varsity campus, and recorded their statements.