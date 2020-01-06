Jawaharlal Nehru University violence update: JNU students shout slogans against Delhi Police

Several masked men entered the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday and attacked students in the Sabarmati hostel.

"People came from outside, armed with sticks and rods. The situation is grim in the University. So, I am leaving the campus for now," a student of JNU said.

Several students were injured in violence by the masked perpetrators and were rushed to AIIMS with cases of head injuries and bleeding.

According to the sources, the clash took place during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers' Association.

In the late hours of Sunday, Delhi Police said it conducted a flag march and the situation was brought under control after it got a written request from the JNU administration to enter the campus.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Federation (JNUTF) said it was extremely concerned about the environment of fear and brutality created by some violent agitating students.

Students from around the country protested to condemn the violence in JNU. Students from Mumbai and Hyderabad continued to protest into the early hours of Monday morning.

JNUSU has demanded the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

Read more: Masked men attack students, teachers on JNU campus, many injured

Read more: JNU violence: Amit Shah asks Delhi Police Commissioner to take necessary action

Watch: Masked mob enters JNU campus, brutally beats students and teachers