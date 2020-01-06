Jawaharlal Nehru University violence update: JNU students shout slogans against Delhi Police

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Jan 06, 2020, 10.17 AM(IST)

Demonstrators shout slogans outside the Delhi Police Headquarters to protest following alleged clashes between student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi on January 5, 2020. Photograph:( AFP )

At least 23 people were hurt as a result of the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Delhi Police conducted flag march in a bid to reestablish law and order in the campus on Sunday night.

Several masked men entered the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday and attacked students in the Sabarmati hostel.

"People came from outside, armed with sticks and rods. The situation is grim in the University. So, I am leaving the campus for now," a student of JNU said.

Several students were injured in violence by the masked perpetrators and were rushed to AIIMS with cases of head injuries and bleeding.

  • According to the sources, the clash took place during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers' Association.
  • In the late hours of Sunday, Delhi Police said it conducted a flag march and the situation was brought under control after it got a written request from the JNU administration to enter the campus.
  • The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Federation (JNUTF) said it was extremely concerned about the environment of fear and brutality created by some violent agitating students.
  • Students from around the country protested to condemn the violence in JNU. Students from Mumbai and Hyderabad continued to protest into the early hours of Monday morning.
  • JNUSU has demanded the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

